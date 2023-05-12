Tractor-trailer overturns on NB I-15 freeway Thursday night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer lost control and overturned along the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

At about 11:05 pm, witnesses called 911 dispatch to report the collision on the I-15 between the US Highway 395 off-ramp and the Joshua Street overpass.

Emergency personnel arrived and located the tractor-trailer combination on its side and facing in the opposite direction of traffic. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and he was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The No. 3 lane was temporarily closed while the boxes and merchandise from the trailer were unloaded onto new pallets and reloaded onto a new trailer.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station responded to conduct the investigation into the cause of the collision.

