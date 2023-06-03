Tractor-trailer hauling tortillas overturns on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer transporting Mission Tortillas overturned on the northbound I-15 early Saturday morning resulting in a full freeway closure.

It happened at about 5:18 am, on June 3, 2023, on the NB I-15, just south of the US Highway 395 overpass in the City of Hesperia.

For reasons still under investigation, the J.B. Hunt Transportation tractor-trailer combination struck the K-rail along the right-hand shoulder and subsequently overturned onto its side.

The fully-loaded trailer broke open and Mission Tortilla packages along with plastic container bins scattered across all lanes.

The driver was able to self-extricate from the truck and was not injured.

At about 5:25 am, a SIG ALERT was issued and all northbound lanes were closed for an unknown duration. Vehicles were detoured off at Ranchero Road and motorists used Mariposa Road as an alternate route resulting in a complete traffic jam.

People reported being stuck in the freeway traffic for approximately 3 hours. At 8:21 am, CHP reported one lane was open.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

