Tractor-trailer hauling eggs overturned Saturday morning on SB I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer hauling 35,000 lbs. of eggs overturned Saturday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:44 a.m., on October 21, 2023, just south of Bear Valley Road, across from Pancho Villa’s Mexican Restaurant.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the semi overturned and the trailer ripped open resulting in debris going across lanes of traffic. The driver was able to self-extricate from the cab and was not injured.

A crew from Aguira’s Towing was called in to unload the boxes from the damaged trailer and restack them onto pallets placed temporarily along Amargosa Road.

The incident prompted a full closure of the Bear Valley Road onramp from eastbound to southbound along with the no.3 lane of the SB I-15.

At 10:05 a.m., Caltrans advised the closure would be extended to the #2 and #3 lanes, with only the #1 lane staying open.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a full freeway closure was requested for 5-10 minutes while crews uprighted the semi. The incident caused gridlock traffic on the freeway as well as the areas surrounding Bear Valley Road.

