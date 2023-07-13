Tractor-trailer fire spreads to vegetation along the northbound I-15 freeway in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor trailer fire on the northbound I-15 freeway, caused a small vegetation fire Wednesday.

It happened on July 12, 2023, at about 12:53 pm, near the top of the Cajon Pass, south of Oak Hill Road.

The semi was traveling northbound on the freeway when the engine compartment suddenly caught fire. The driver pulled over to the side of the freeway and the flames quickly spread to the surrounding brush. Strong winds fanned the flames causing the fire to burn uphill along a slope.

Several drivers called 911, and firefighters were on the scene within minutes. Air support was requested and assisted crews on the ground with water drops over the fire.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and were able to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have been a mechanical issue with the semi. The driver was able to escape without injury, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Firefighters remained commited to the fire until about 4:30 pm. The freeway experienced some traffic delays due to a lane closure.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for emergencies while on the road. It also highlights the bravery and skill of our first responders, who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

