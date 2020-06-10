Tractor-trailer fire on the SB I-15 spreads to nearby brush
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two lanes of the southbound I-15 were closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread to nearby brush on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on June 10th at about 12:11 PM on the SB-15 south of Duncan Canyon Road in Fontana.
Firefighters responded to the incident and found large flames in the trailer of a Hirschbach Motor Lines semi with the cab still attached.
San Bernardino County Firefighters reported the semi fire extended into approximately 1/8 acre of vegetation, according to a tweet. Additionally, County Fire reported the forward rate of spread had been mitigated as of 12:21 PM.
According to CHP incident logs, the incident was blocking the no. 4 and 5 lanes and prompted an extended SigAlert to allow for clean-up and full containment of the fire.
Motorists traveling through the area should expect some delays. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Click play to watch video)
