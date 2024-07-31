Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Southbound I-15 Freeway Near Devore on Wednesday Morning

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire on the southbound I-15 early Wednesday morning prompted a temporary closure of the freeway near Devore.

The incident occurred at 5:45 am on July 31, 2024, on the SB I-15, north of Glen Helen Parkway.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, the back right tire on a semi with a large trailer caught fire and partially blocked the slow lane. The driver exited the semi and waved at vehicles to move over.

(Photo: Albert Campos)

Firefighters responded to the scene, blocking a couple of lanes and prompting a SigAlert to be issued at 6:07 am. Crews advised that the two tires on fire had spread to the entire trailer, causing smoke to billow across both sides of the I-15, creating dangerous driving conditions.

First responders recommended closing that side of the freeway to prevent motorists from driving through the fire. At 6:42 am, the southbound lanes were shut down due to heavy smoke, and the northbound lanes started to back up.

The SigAlert required all lanes of the southbound side to be closed. By 7:30 am, the no. 1 and no. 2 lanes reopened, while the others remained closed as firefighters continued to extinguish the fire.

Traffic maps showed the southbound side of the I-15 was solid red from Oak Hill Road and cleared up after Glen Helen Parkway.

No injuries have been reported and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Brooklyn Nunez)





(Scroll Down To Comment)