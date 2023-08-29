Fiery tractor-trailer crash prompts closure of southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was shut down Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire.

It happened at about 5:47 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, north of Stoddard Wells Road/Dale Evans Parkway.

For reasons still under investigation, the semi collided with a perimeter wall along the shoulder of the freeway and went across all lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.

One caller told CHP dispatch it appeared the semi exploded and overturned. Immediately after the crash, the engine compartment caught fire and within minutes the entire cab was fully engulfed with flames.

The fire produced a large column of black smoke that was visible for miles. The driver safely exited the semi and was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol incident logs reported there was a fuel leak going across the southbound lanes and prompted a SIG Alert to be issued.

A hard closure was requested north of Bell Mountain Road on the SB I-15. At about 8:45 a.m. the #2 and #3 lanes were reopened. Traffic backed up and was at a complete standstill for many miles forcing many motorists to stand outside their cars.

