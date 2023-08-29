All NewsFeatured StoriesVictorville News

Fiery tractor-trailer crash prompts closure of southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 29, 2023
southbound 15 freeway closed due to a semi fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was shut down Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire.

It happened at about 5:47 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, north of Stoddard Wells Road/Dale Evans Parkway.

For reasons still under investigation, the semi collided with a perimeter wall along the shoulder of the freeway and went across all lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.

southbound 15 freeway closed due to a semi fire

One caller told CHP dispatch it appeared the semi exploded and overturned. Immediately after the crash, the engine compartment caught fire and within minutes the entire cab was fully engulfed with flames.

Related Articles

The fire produced a large column of black smoke that was visible for miles. The driver safely exited the semi and was not injured.

southbound 15 freeway closed due to a semi fire

The California Highway Patrol incident logs reported there was a fuel leak going across the southbound lanes and prompted a SIG Alert to be issued.

A hard closure was requested north of Bell Mountain Road on the SB I-15. At about 8:45 a.m. the #2 and #3 lanes were reopened. Traffic backed up and was at a complete standstill for many miles forcing many motorists to stand outside their cars.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 29, 2023
Back to top button