BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer crash is blocking both southbound lanes of Interstate 15 north of Basin Road Tuesday afternoon, and emergency crews have requested a medical helicopter to land at the scene and airlift one person.

CHP Barstow says traffic is moving through the median and drivers should expect major delays as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash was first reported at about 1:38 p.m. on November 17, 2026. Initial CHP dispatch logs indicate a white tractor-trailer crossed the median from the northbound side and struck vehicles in the southbound lanes.

According to CHP dispatch logs, officers requested a tow for a black Land Rover with major front-end damage.

At about 2:05 p.m., officers requested Caltrans assistance after reporting that diesel was leaking into the desert. They also requested a sweeper for the roadway.

The person’s condition and an estimated reopening time were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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