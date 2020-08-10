All News
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-15 freeway in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire on the southbound I-15 prompted authorities to block the Duncan Canyon Road off-ramp in Fontana.
At about 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and located a red Volvo 18-wheeler with the cab fully engulfed and spreading to the trailer.
According to the CHP incident logs, the breaks on the truck were reported to be on fire and the trailer was reportedly hauling steel plates.
Just before 11:30 AM, crews reported the fire was under control to both the vegetation and the trailer. Firefighters will remain on scene for 30-45 minutes for mop-up.
No injuries were reported and the official cause of fire is under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Project Homekey Looks to Help Homeless with Housing
Project Homekey Looks to Help Homeless with Housing
San Bernardino County is submitting applications for grants to fund the purchase and rehabilitation of properties that will be converted into interim or permanent housing for many of our most vulnerable homeless residents.
The grants will be awarded under the state of California’s $600 million “Project Homekey” initiative to help counties and cities secure housing for those at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19. The federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Fund is providing $550 million for the program, with the remaining $50 million coming from the State’s general fund. Approximately $60 million has been earmarked for five Southern California counties: San Bernardino, Ventura, Orange, Riverside, and Imperial. (Los Angeles and San Diego counties are being targeted separately.)
“This new program will build on the success of Project Roomkey, which provided temporary housing to our most vulnerable residents — not only protecting them, but also promoting public health by reducing spread of the virus in the community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are excited about the potential to offer a more long-term solution to this formidable challenge.”
The County is currently investigating suitable properties that it hopes to acquire and renovate, with a goal of securing permanent housing for up to 100 households in the first round of the initiative.
To be awarded a Project Homekey grant, the County must meet several requirements, including the development team’s experience and capacity to acquire and operate the properties, the ability to show how the project will serve target populations and address racial equities, and the extent to which the County can demonstrate the project’s favorable community impact.
Another critical requirement: the County must be able to actually disburse the funds by December 30, 2020. Fortunately, the program includes elements to help expedite the process. For example, hotel conversions are exempt from environmental review — a locally controlled process that could otherwise delay construction for two and a half years, according to a Legislative Analyst’s Office report.
“Homekey is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to massively expand housing for the homeless in California with federal stimulus funds,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This unique opportunity requires us to move quickly, in close collaboration with our city and county partners, to protect the most vulnerable people in our state.”
(County of San Bernardino news release)
All News
Vehicle fire on southbound I-15 causing Monday morning traffic
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Monday morning vehicle fire on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia is creating additional traffic for motorists heading down the Cajon Pass.
At about 6:30 AM on August 10, 2020, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and located the four-door sedan fully engulfed on the right shoulder, near the Joshua Street exit.
A witness told VVNG the car blew up causing a massive ball of flames and a mushroom cloud. The force caused the roof of the vehicle to lift up.
The no. 3 lane was closed temporarily shut down to put out the fire and tow the vehicle from the scene.
The occupants of the vehicle made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — CHP officials are still investigating a triple-fatal crash that killed a 12, 15, and 18-year-old that were passengers in a mini-van on the I-15 freeway Saturday night in Baker.
The crash was reported on August 8, 2020, at approximately 7:00 pm, on the northbound I-15 freeway, near Mile Post Marker 144.50.
California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a minivan, a 32- year-old woman from San Francisco, was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the back of a 2019 Kenworth 3-Axle tractor truck and trailer combination that was traveling 25 mile-per-hour in the #3 lane.
After the initial impact, the Chrysler mini-van became wedged underneath the semi and caught fire.
The driver of the mini-van was able to exit her vehicle, and with the assistance of the semi driver, they pulled a 12-year-old male from the wreckage, who was later pronounced deceased.
Additionally, three other passengers from the minivan escaped before it became fully involved in flames; a 35-year-old female from San Francisco, a 16-year-old female, and a 9-year-old male.
After the flames were extinguished by fire personnel, two female passengers, ages 15 and 18, were found deceased inside the mini-van.
The driver of the van and its passengers were flown by helicopter to Las Vegas University Medical Center for moderate to serious injuries.
The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old male from Homer, Louisana, was uninjured.
The incident prompted officials to shut down the NB I-15 for several hours, including extended closure of the no. 1 and 3 lanes. Traffic traveling through the area was delayed for several hours.
CHP officials said they are still investigating the crash and have not determined if drugs/ and or alcohol were a contributing factor in this collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at (760)255-5900.
Related Article: At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-15 freeway in Fontana
- Project Homekey Looks to Help Homeless with Housing
- Vehicle fire on southbound I-15 causing Monday morning traffic
- I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
- Woman airlifted from crash on Sheep Creek and El Mirage Roads Saturday night
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: Lexis Meza was found safe
-
All News2 weeks ago
People are receiving an unsolicited package of seeds from China in the mail
-
All News4 weeks ago
7 ounces of meth and cash seized during traffic stop in Victorville, suspect on parole back in jail
-
All News5 days ago
Altercation over wearing a mask at a Rancho Cucamonga gas station turns violent
-
All News3 weeks ago
Apple Valley woman found dead inside home, husband arrested for murder
-
All News4 weeks ago
Truck driver found dead inside semi in Hesperia
-
All News2 weeks ago
San Bernardino Woman, 25, With No Underlying Conditions Dies From COVID-19
-
All News4 weeks ago
Covid-19 testing now available at several Rite Aid locations in the Victor Valley