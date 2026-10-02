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Tractor-Trailer Carrying Meat Catches Fire On Southbound I-15 In Cajon Pass

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:00 pm | Oct. 02, 2026 Updated 1:04 pm | Oct. 02, 2026
(Photo: Diana Gonzalez)

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer caught fire Friday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway south of Cleghorn Road in the Cajon Pass, prompting lane closures and traffic delays.

The incident was reported at about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 2. The trailer was fully engulfed, and the fire spread into vegetation on the hillside along the 15 Freeway, which was visible from Cajon Boulevard.

The trailer was reportedly carrying meat, and the cab had been detached from the trailer.

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According to the CHP, lanes No. 2, 3 and 4 were closed, along with the Cleghorn on-ramp. Traffic was backing up through the area while emergency crews responded.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated when it becomes available.

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(Photo by Sarah Lopez)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:00 pm | Oct. 02, 2026 Updated 1:04 pm | Oct. 02, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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