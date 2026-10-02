Tractor-Trailer Carrying Meat Catches Fire On Southbound I-15 In Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer caught fire Friday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway south of Cleghorn Road in the Cajon Pass, prompting lane closures and traffic delays.

The incident was reported at about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 2. The trailer was fully engulfed, and the fire spread into vegetation on the hillside along the 15 Freeway, which was visible from Cajon Boulevard.

The trailer was reportedly carrying meat, and the cab had been detached from the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CHP, lanes No. 2, 3 and 4 were closed, along with the Cleghorn on-ramp. Traffic was backing up through the area while emergency crews responded.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated when it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo by Sarah Lopez)

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT