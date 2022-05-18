Tractor-trailer burns to the ground on the WB I-40 in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire left many motorists stuck on the westbound I-40 in Barstow for approximately 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck fire was reported at about 2:04 pm, on May 17, 2022, on the westbound I-40 near Cape Glouster Avenue.

For reasons still under investigation, a black cab semi hauling a trailer containing an unknown number of chai latte palets erupted into flames.

Barstow Fire requested CHP to shut down westbound traffic at MCLB while the semi burned to the ground.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(photo credit: Freddy Rondon)

