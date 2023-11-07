Tractor-Trailer Accident Disrupts Evening Commute on I-15 in Cajon Pass

Cajon Pass, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Monday evening commute in the Cajon Pass was severely affected due to a tractor-trailer accident and other minor traffic hazards.

The incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. on November 6, 2023, on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, just south of Oak Hill Road in Hesperia.

According to witnesses, a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse ran out of fuel and came to a halt in the truck lane. The approaching truck attempted to avoid the collision but unfortunately struck the vehicle, resulting in the blockage of two traffic lanes.

Crews remained on the scene, working diligently to clear the crash from the freeway as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

At 4:54 p.m., CHP logs reported a second incident where a gray Volkswagen Jetta was blocking the #1 lane, and a red Dodge Charger was also blocking traffic. The second incident happened on the NB 15 Freeway, south of Highway 138.

There were no serious injuries reported, and the California Highway Patrol has initiated an investigation into the crash. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

(Photo Jesse Lozano)

