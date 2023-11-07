15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedFreeway TrafficHesperia News

Tractor-Trailer Accident Disrupts Evening Commute on I-15 in Cajon Pass

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 6, 2023
northbound 15 freeway involving semi cajon pass
(Photo: Patricia Mosier)

Cajon Pass, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Monday evening commute in the Cajon Pass was severely affected due to a tractor-trailer accident and other minor traffic hazards.

The incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. on November 6, 2023, on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, just south of Oak Hill Road in Hesperia.

According to witnesses, a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse ran out of fuel and came to a halt in the truck lane. The approaching truck attempted to avoid the collision but unfortunately struck the vehicle, resulting in the blockage of two traffic lanes.

Crews remained on the scene, working diligently to clear the crash from the freeway as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Related Articles

At 4:54 p.m., CHP logs reported a second incident where a gray Volkswagen Jetta was blocking the #1 lane, and a red Dodge Charger was also blocking traffic. The second incident happened on the NB 15 Freeway, south of Highway 138.

There were no serious injuries reported, and the California Highway Patrol has initiated an investigation into the crash. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

15 freeway accident in the cajon pass
(Photo Jesse Lozano)
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 6, 2023
Back to top button