Tractor Supply in Hesperia evacuated due to bomb threat

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Police Department evacuated a Tractor Supply store following a bomb threat on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 12600 block of Main Street near Mesa Linda Street after a customer inside the store began making bomb threats, according to witnesses.

About a dozen customers were ordered to leave the store and wait across the street in a field on the intersection’s southwest corner.

All the customers were forced to leave their vehicles in the parking lot as authorities closed off the driveways to the business.

According to witnesses, the male suspect left a white Dodge Caravan in the parking lot prior to entering the store. While inside the store, the male yelled out threats to customers, telling them to leave because the place was going to blow up.

As of 2:20 pm, no injuries have been reported and the male has not yet complied with authorities.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, “We have a bomb threat and evacuation took place. We advised everyone stay out of the area until the threat is resolved.”

No further details were immediately available, this is a developing story be sure to check back later for more information.

