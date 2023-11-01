Toyota SUV catches fire on northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass Wednesday morning 

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Toyota Highlander SUV erupted into flames Wednesday morning in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 7:21 am, on November 1, 2023, on the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Cleghorn Road.

The silver SUV pulled to the right shoulder and fire was coming from the engine compartment. All occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and were able to put water on the fire and quickly knocked it down.

Firefighters requested that California Highway Patrol officers shutdown the #3 and #4 lanes for firefighter safety. The incident prompted traffic delays for several miles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo: Junior Fernandez)

