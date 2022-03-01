Town of Apple Valley to host neighborhood Cleanup Day￼

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Town’s Community Enhancement Department and Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. will be located at Lion’s Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, ready to accept yard waste, household trash, furniture, metal and other items as part of Neighborhood Cleanup Day.

In addition to the cleanup event and on the same day, the Town’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept sharps, used tires, televisions, computers, and other household hazardous materials.

The facility is located at 13450 Nomwaket Road between Powhatan and Ottawa roads.

Both events are open to Apple Valley residents and are free of charge.

Neighborhood and Community Cleanup Days are made possible, in part, with contributions from of community sponsors including Burrtec Waste, Apple Valley Choice Energy, CalRecycle, Waxie Sanitary Supply, and the Mojave River Watershed Group.

For more information, visit www.av.town/code or call (760) 240-7560.

