Town of Apple Valley seeing an increase in canine distemper (parvo)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — (July 8, 2021): The Town of Apple Valley Animal Services Department is seeing an increase in the number of dogs coming into the shelter with Distemper Canine Disease. Shelter staff are encouraging residents to check on the vaccine status of their animals and get their pets vaccinated.

“This disease has a tendency to ebb and flow in our local community,” said Director of Animal Services Gina Whiteside. “Recently, we are seeing an increase in town and in many other Southern California communities. Unfortunately there is no cure for distemper, however, owners can easily protect their animals by making an appointment with their local veterinarian office.”

Distemper can be difficult to identify in its early stages as it can resemble a common cold or cough in dogs. These respiratory symptoms can develop into more serious conditions and death if the animals are unvaccinated.

The Apple Valley Animal Shelter provides vaccines for shelter animals, but cannot give vaccines to household pets. Owners are encouraged to contact their local veterinarian office for these preventable diseases like distemper and parvo.

“This disease is so simple to prevent,” said Whiteside. “We are seeing a rise in cases within our community and it is affecting the animals that are being brought into the shelter. Getting your animals properly vaccinated can save their life and the lives of others.”

Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects a wide variety of mammal families, including domestic and wild species of dogs, coyotes, foxes, pandas, wolves, ferrets, skunks, raccoons, and felines, as well as pinnipeds, some primates, and a variety of other species. Wikipedia

For more information, contact your local veterinarian office or call the shelter at (760) 240-7555.