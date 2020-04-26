Town of Apple Valley Road and Infrastructure Projects Continue Amid COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — In a time when it feels like the world has come to a complete stop, residents in Apple Valley can rest assured that road and infrastructure projects continue around Town.

According to the California Department of Public Health, maintenance and construction of infrastructure is defined as an essential service under the Transportation Systems Sector and Emergency Services Sector allowing such projects to proceed during the stay at home period.

Town Engineer Brad Miller explained this is an ideal time to press forward with these essential projects.

“The development of Nico Plaza, to include a new Starbucks Drive-Thru, eliminates Outer Highway 18 between Tuscola and Kasota road and reroutes traffic to Potomac Road, a newly constructed access road 400 feet south of the project,” he said, noting new sidewalks will be installed where the outer highway was located. “The elimination of the outer highway and its cumbersome turn movements, was a condition of development on the Nico Plaza project, making the new Potomac Road essential.”

A little farther east, drainage in The Vineyards housing tract between Nisqually and Yucca Loma roads will be improved when the current project is completed. Work includes improving drainage along Tamiani Road and installing infiltration chambers in the nearby retention basin.

“Perhaps the most visible project is the repair of the medians and drainage channels along Highway 18 between Navajo and Central roads,” said Miller. “It’s a good time to work on them because vehicle and pedestrian traffic has been reduced due to the temporary closures in the area.”

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area as traffic controls and temporary road closures will be in place during all four phases of construction. The project, which separates the outer highway from the main state route highway, will also heighten pedestrian awareness and enhance the overall aesthetics of the area with reconstructed curb and gutters, stamped concrete, rockscape and repairing portions of the sidewalk and parkway drains. In a public private partnership, the project’s design was paid for by the Village Property and Business Improvement District (PBID) Association.

More projects are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks extending into the summer. Among them are:

Safe Routes to Schools construction at Rio Vista Elementary School, Mariana Academy, Sandia Academy and Apple Valley High School.

Reconstruction of the bike path along Navajo Road south of Bear Valley.

Resurfacing of 35 miles of road.

A signal upgrade on Jess Ranch Parkway that will provide protected left turns into the marketplace.

Drainage improvements on Navajo Road that will divert stormwater into a retention basin at James Woody Park.

Most notable of the upcoming projects is the realignment of Highway 18 and Apple Valley Road that is scheduled to begin in August and continue through 2021.

In addition to all the construction projects, Public Works staff continue to fill potholes, sweep public roads, maintain the sewer system, clean bus stops, replace street signs and more.

To report an item that needs attention, please visit av.town/letusknow. For questions on these projects contact (760) 240-7000 x7013.

(Artist rendering of the new Starbucks location across from St. Mary’s Hospital.)