Town of Apple Valley revamps citizen request app

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (August 14, 2020) — The Town of Apple Valley has revamped its mobile app to improve customer experience and backend support. The rebranded Apple Valley Connect app will allow users to submit questions or complaints through the Town’s existing Citizen Request Management (CRM) system.

“We wanted to provide an improved and unified experience for our community,” said Innovation & Technology Officer Brandon Cales. “We are essentially moving the current Apple Valley Watch and GoRequest app services under one roof with Apple Valley Connect. Current users can expect the same features they are accustomed to already but with an enhanced user interface and hopefully more capabilities in the future.”

Existing users of the Apple Valley Watch and GoRequest apps will be sent a notification that the app has been disabled and direct them to download the Apple Valley Connect app.

Apple Valley Connect allows residents to report potholes, lost animals, park maintenance, graffiti, illegal dumping, and other questions or concerns. Reports submitted through the app are sent directly to the assigned department staff allowing for a more efficient and timely response.

“We often get requests on Facebook and other social media outlets on lost dogs, broken sprinklers and trash or illegal dumping,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “However, social media is not as efficient as a fully-integrated CRM application, which Apple Valley Connect provides to our residents to report on any of those issues, plus the added convenience of using your mobile phone.

The new app can be found on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Apple Valley Connect”. Residents can also access Apple Valley Connect via the Town’s website under Let Us Know, or at https://www.applevalley.org/AVConnect.

In addition to the app, residents can continue to use the “Let Us Know” feature on the Town’s website to report similar issues.

