Town of Apple Valley resumes in-person council meetings

APPLE VALLEY, Calif.(VVNG.com) — The Town of Apple Valley will reopen Town Council and other public meetings to in-person attendance, with health and safety modifications, beginning at its April 27th meeting.

Public meetings will have limited capacity, up to 50% of room occupancy, and will include physical-distancing seating and regular sanitizing of common areas. Temperature checks and masks will also be required for attendance.

“It has been more than a year since we’ve held meetings with faces in the audience,” said Mayor Curt Emick. “I know the entire Town Council is looking forward to seeing our residents and stakeholders again and hearing from them in-person on matters of importance to them and to our community.”

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare and in compliance with federal, state, and local guidance, the Town Council made the difficult decision to close its meetings to the public. The Town Council itself continued to meet in the Town Council Chambers, masked and in accordance with social distancing protocols. The Town Council also provided significant and novel opportunities for members of the public to provide comment on agenda items, including through the use of a “call-back” system, wherein the Town Clerk called members of the public who wished to speak during a meeting.

The Town will continue to provide the call-back system to accommodate members of the public who have not been able to receive a vaccination or simply do not feel comfortable or safe returning to indoor spaces at this time.

Health and safety measures will continue to remain in place consistent with the state’s tiered system as California moves toward full reopening at a later date.

To learn more visit www.av.town/agendas or call the Town Clerk’s Office at (760) 240-7000.

(source: Town of Apple Valley news release)

