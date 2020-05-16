Town of Apple Valley renews contract with sheriff’s department

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Earlier this week the Apple Valley Town Council announced the renewal of the Town’s contract for police services with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The $15.5 million agreement runs July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021 and represents a $1.5 million or 10.3% increase from the current budget year contract of $14 million.

The contract increase is due to cost increases of salaries, pensions, and benefits of public safety employees; it does not add more deputies.

This week the Sheriff’s Department released the 2019 Annual Report.

The report shows a 9 percent decrease in both Part 1 and 2 crimes reported in Apple Valley from 2018 to 2019 and a decrease of 37 percent from 2015 to 2019.

The decrease in type of crimes reported includes rape, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

This is the seventh consecutive year to show a decrease in Part 2 crimes reported and the fifth straight year of reduced overall crimes reported.

Despite local opposition, the California Judicial Council recently issued an emergency rule ordering all misdemeanors and specific low-level felonies to have cash bail set to $0.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Apple Valley Police Department, both strongly oppose the mandate.

“Putting undue stress on our residents by releasing a record number of inmates into the community goes against our mission of providing law enforcement solutions that meet the needs of our communities,” said Sheriff John McMahon in a statement released online. “The change to $0 bail for arrestees dramatically compromises our community’s sense of safety and well-being.”

“During this pandemic, we are more grateful than ever for the work of our local law enforcement officers and staff,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “However, this contract increase represents a worrisome upward trend in the cost of keeping our residents, businesses and community safe. It is not sustainable. Further, the state has not made it easy for any of us with this zero-bail policy.”

To address the ongoing annual contract increases, the Town Council has directed Town Manager Doug Robertson to include proposed revenue solutions in the May 26a budget workshop.

Since 2010, the contract has increased $5.7 million, up from $9.8 million; representing a 63% increase. It is estimated to increase 5 percent each year for the next five years, rising to nearly $20 million by 2025.

On May 14th the Apple Valley Station welcomed back a new Sergeant. According to a Facebook post, Sergeant Andersen worked as a Detective at the Apple Valley Police Department in 2015 before he was promoted to Sergeant in 2018. After working over a year at the High Desert Detention Center, he’s made his way back to the Apple Valley Station.

(Photo: Apple Valley Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.