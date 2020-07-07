Town of Apple Valley pool to reopen Wednesday

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Last Friday the Town of Apple Valley made a decision to close the aquatics center out of an abundance of caution after a lifeguard exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“We are thankful to report that our lifeguard has tested negative for COVID-19. The Aquatics Center will reopen Wednesday morning, July 8,” stated town officials on a Monday update.

As a reminder, we are enforcing the following social distancing measures:

Brief health screening, including a no-touch temperature check prior to entry for all visitors. Max pool capacity has been reduced by 50%. Patrons are asked to social distance and sit with members of their own household. Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times. Swimmers are encouraged to wear face coverings when not in the water. Swimmers should arrive, and leave, in their swimsuit, to reduce use of locker rooms. Deck lounge chairs will not be available this summer.

Two daily sessions are currently being offered for public swim: 12-1:30PM and 2:30-4PM. Online registration is encouraged to secure a spot as a limited number of daily “walk-ins” will be allowed.

Register here:

Session 1: 12-1:30PM: tinyurl.com/y9ky7m5x

Session 2: 2:30-4PM: tinyurl.com/ydbdu56z

