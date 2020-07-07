All News
Town of Apple Valley pool to reopen Wednesday
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Last Friday the Town of Apple Valley made a decision to close the aquatics center out of an abundance of caution after a lifeguard exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“We are thankful to report that our lifeguard has tested negative for COVID-19. The Aquatics Center will reopen Wednesday morning, July 8,” stated town officials on a Monday update.
As a reminder, we are enforcing the following social distancing measures:
- Brief health screening, including a no-touch temperature check prior to entry for all visitors.
- Max pool capacity has been reduced by 50%.
- Patrons are asked to social distance and sit with members of their own household.
- Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times.
- Swimmers are encouraged to wear face coverings when not in the water.
- Swimmers should arrive, and leave, in their swimsuit, to reduce use of locker rooms.
- Deck lounge chairs will not be available this summer.
Two daily sessions are currently being offered for public swim: 12-1:30PM and 2:30-4PM. Online registration is encouraged to secure a spot as a limited number of daily “walk-ins” will be allowed.
Register here:
Session 1: 12-1:30PM: tinyurl.com/y9ky7m5x
Session 2: 2:30-4PM: tinyurl.com/ydbdu56z
