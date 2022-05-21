Town of Apple Valley offers early voting site and mail-in drop box￼

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Town of Apple Valley announced the availability of an early voting site and a mail-in drop box location for voters participating in the upcoming State of California Primary Election.

The early voting site will take place from May 31 – June 6 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. inside the Town Conference Center located at 14975 Dale Evans Parkway. The voting site will be closed on Sunday, June 5.

A drop box is also available for residents choosing to vote by mail. The drop box is located outside between Town Hall and the Apple Valley branch Library at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway.

Vote-by-Mail ballots may be dropped off now through Election Day at the Town’s early voting site or at the two permanent Vote-by-Mail drop boxes located in front of Town Hall and at the James Woody Community Center in front of the Michael H. Martin Gymnasium. Ballots can be dropped off at any polling location on Election Day.

“We are encouraging residents to utilize these great services offered by the Registrar of Voters,” said Director of Government Services, La Vonda Pearson. “The last day to register to vote for the June 7 Primary Election is May 23.”

Vote-by-mail ballots should be returned with prepaid postage postmarked on or before Election Day and received by June 14, 2022.

Please check your voter ballot book for your polling place location or contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (760) 240-7000 ext 7800.

(photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)

