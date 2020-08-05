Town of Apple Valley offers day camp, reopens fields for youth sports

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (August 5, 2020) — The Town of Apple Valley has reopened some recreation programs, including Distance-Learning Day Camp and the use of its parks and ballfields for youth sports trainings and practices. The change comes as a result of revised industry guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health announcement on August 3.

“The Town’s Distance-Learning Day Camp will allow us to serve Apple Valley parents and guardians who need additional support and a safe environment for their children during the workday,” said Parks and Recreation Manager David Coleman.

Day Camp was developed in accordance with all state and county public health regulations. Camp capacity has been reduced to ensure safe physical distancing and staff members have been trained on proper cleaning and sanitizing procedures, which will be conducted throughout the day.

In addition to fun games and activities, Town recreation staff will support children as they work on their school-assigned curriculum. Town staff do not provide tutoring services and are not intended to replace a child’s primary educational instructor. Day Camp will be offered as long as possible or until in-person school resumes.

Youth sports clubs and programs will also be allowed to resume use of the Town’s parks and ballfields. Per state guidelines, physical distancing of at least six feet is required and outdoor activities are strongly encouraged. Face coverings must be worn at all times unless the activity is conducted outdoors and players are properly following social distancing guidelines.

Games, tournaments and competitions are not allowed at this time as they encourage crowds.

“Although we won’t see any official games being held just yet, we are excited to once again share Apple Valley’s parks and fields with our youth leagues,” said Coleman.

California’s guidance on youth sports can be found at covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance

For information on the Town’s available programs visit avrecreation.org or call (760) 240-7880.

(source: Town of Apple Valley news release)

