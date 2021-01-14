Town of Apple Valley levels the playing field on sidewalk vendors

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – January 14, 2021: In late 2020, the Apple Valley Town Council enacted new regulations on sidewalk vending to ensure compliance with local zoning standards and county health requirements.

The new ordinance comes as a response to state legislation that limited a municipality’s ability to protect businesses and property owners who abide by the same rules.

“We want to help protect all of Apple Valley’s current business owners who have fought tirelessly to ensure their doors stay open,” said Mayor Curt Emick. “This past year has been incredibly difficult for our local businesses and we want to make sure they do not feel the added burden of competing with others who aren’t playing by the same rules.”

To comply with Senate Bill 946, sidewalk vendors will now be required to obtain a Town business license and sidewalk vendor permit.

Sidewalk vendors who serve fresh and prepared food will be required to have a San Bernardino County Health Permit.

Further, sidewalk vendors will only be allowed to setup on public property or private property with the owner’s consent.

All sidewalk vendors will have to submit to a LiveScan criminal background check.

“While we recognize the rights and entrepreneurship of sidewalk vendors, they still need to abide by the same rules as lawfully operating businesses. Not only is this a regulatory issue but a matter of public health as well,” said Town Code Enforcement Manager Guy Eisenbrey. “We’re in this together and the Town’s business environment should be consistent, and safe, for all.”

For more information or to file a complaint, please call the Town’s Code Enforcement office at (760) 240-7560 or email code@applevalley.orgor submit a comment online at www.av.town/letusknow.