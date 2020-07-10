Town of Apple Valley launches emergency rental and utility assistance for up to 3 months

Apple Valley, CA – July 10, 2020: The Apple Valley Town Council has approved grant funding to assist qualifying residents with rent payments, utilities and security deposits, up to three months.

Using federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars, the Town will assist Apple Valley residents that have been financially impacted by the COVID pandemic.

The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will provide eligible residents with “Income Payments” in the form of rental and utility payments to a service provider, not to exceed three consecutive months, and security deposits not to exceed 2 months. The payments will be issued directly to the landlord or property management company and/or the utility provider on behalf of the eligible participant.

“I’m pleased we can assist residents who may have lost their jobs or income due to the stay-at-home orders,” said Mayor Scott Nassif. “This program will help these families stay on their feet, and in their homes, and hopefully buy them the time they need to rebound financially. It also ensures landlords and owners receive their due payments. It’s a win-win program.”

Eligible participants are those whose household income does not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) determined by HUD for the County of San Bernardino, were economically affected by COVID-19 and do not reside in subsidized housing.

Approved by the Town Council in June, the ERA Program will receive $197,000 in CDBG dollars. Eligible applicants will be assisted on a first come first serve basis.

ERA’s prequalification form will be available online on July 13 at 1:00 p.m. at www.av.town/housing or at the Town’s Development Services Building.

The Town Council also approved $17,000 in grant funding for Feed My Sheep, a non-profit food bank, to purchase food and provide home delivery services to Apple Valley seniors, disabled, and homeless persons. During the last three months, Feed My Sheep purchased food through Winco, Feeding America, and Stater Brothers, and provided more than one thousand meals to vulnerable residents in Apple Valley.

For more information, contact the Town’s Housing division at (760) 240-7000 ext. 7900