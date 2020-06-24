Town of Apple Valley forms Illegal Fireworks Task Force

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A newly assembled illegal Fireworks Task Force will help provide Apple Valley residents with some much needed extra patrol during the 4th of July holiday.

The Apple Valley Police Department along with the Town of Apple Valley Code Enforcement and the Apple Valley Fire Protection District will be working together to combat the use of illegal fireworks.

According to a flyer, the special task force has been created and will be providing extra patrol between Friday, June 26th and Sunday, July 5th.

Anyone cited for fireworks violations may be faced with a $1,000 fine for the first offense, according to a tweet from the AVFD.

To report use of fireworks during regular business hours, please call the Apple Valley Fire Protection District at 760-247-7618. For after-hours, please call Desert Dispatch Non-Emergency number at 760-956-5001.

The Town of Apple Valley has canceled this year’s Sunset Concert Series and the Freedom Festival due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancelation of the well-attended events, a July 4th fireworks show will go on.

“Of course, it will be different this year in order to maintain social distance measures, but we would rather celebrate our freedom without the festival than to not celebrate at all,” stated Mayor Scott Nassif.

This year, the fireworks will be staged at Brewster Park, which will be gated and locked to prevent on-site viewing. Residents will be encouraged to view the show from their homes. The 18-minute firework spectacular is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. with patriotic music simulcast on 106.5 The Fox radio station.

