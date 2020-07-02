Apple Valley News
Town of Apple Valley fireworks show will go on
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Town will still host its Fourth of July fireworks show with a new modification to parking: the public parking area will be closed on Otoe Road, just south of Brewster Park.
Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from their homes or their parked vehicles and are asked not to congregate with persons outside of their own households. Please respect private property and keep roadways clear.
The Town will offer two ways to enjoy the show:
- Tune in at 9 p.m. to 106.5 The Fox for a simulcast of patriotic music;
- Join us at 9 p.m. on Facebook as we livestream the show with a special live performance of the national anthem.
Due to public health measures, the Town has cancelled this year’s Freedom Festival, Firecracker Run, and Sunset Concerts.
The Town of Apple Valley will run a live broadcast on its Facebook page on the 4th of July. The live-stream, will have a live performance of the national anthem to kick off the show but will not have background music, just the sights and sounds of the fireworks bursting in the air. Click here to visit the town’s FB page. https://www.facebook.com/AppleValleyCA
The Aquatic Center is now open with modifications. To learn more about swim hours and programs visit: av.town/swim.
