Town of Apple Valley declares local emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Apple Valley, CA – March 21, 2020: In response to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, today the Town of Apple Valley declared a local state of emergency.

Proclamation No. 2020-01 allows the Town to enact its authority, under state law, to mobilize local resources, coordinate combined interagency support, accelerate procurement of vital supplies, use mutual aid, and seek future reimbursement by state and federal governments in order to respond to COVID-19.

Town Manager Doug Robertson, acting in his capacity as the Director of Emergency Services and in accordance with the Town’s Emergency Operations Plan, signed the declaration today.

“Due to the growing spread of the pneumonia-like coronavirus, and its threat to the community’s safety and public health, it is incumbent upon the Town to access all available resources to respond to this crisis,” said Robertson. “We are already seeing locally owned and managed restaurants and businesses close their doors due to quarantining measures. The economic consequences of the pandemic are already impacting Apple Valley families, entrepreneurs and workers.”

In addition, the declaration orders Town departments track costs associated with staffing, supplies, and equipment related to this emergency and to submit such information to the Town’s Finance Department on a regular basis during the course of the emergency.

The Town Council is expected to ratify the proclamation at its March 24 regular meeting.

In accordance with Governor Newsom’s Thursday evening order for all Californians to stay home, the Town strongly advocates for residents to social distance to help protect the health and safety of our Apple Valley friends and neighbors. Flattening the curve and heightened hygiene remain the only known medicine to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus and avoid the overburdening of hospitals and health care professionals.

“The sooner and better we social distance and stay home, the healthier we will be as a community to fight this pandemic,” Robertson added.

Local information on the coronavirus pandemic can be found on the Town’s Facebook page and website at av.town/coronavirus. Please email questions to info@applevalley.org.