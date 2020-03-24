Town of Apple Valley closes playgrounds and skatepark amid coronavirus fears

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – On March 24, 2020, the Town of Apple Valley announced that all public playground equipment and the skatepark are closed effective immediately to help slow the spread of Covid-19, officials said.

The BMX track at Horsemen’s Center Park is also closed.

Research suggests, the coronavirus is three times more infectious than the seasonal flu, requiring aggressive quarantining measures be exercised.

“This protective action aims to lessen the transmission of infectious germs between users of the play equipment while still encouraging residents to enjoy open-space parks and golf course. The community is reminded to practice social distancing and heightened hygiene,” stated a news release.

All Town buildings are closed to the public, however Town staff will continue to perform essential services throughout the community including public safety and public works, animal services, planning, community development, and administrative and finance support functions.

Tonight’s Town Council Meeting will also be closed to public attendance in person; however, the meeting can be viewed live and online at applevalley.tv or on Frontier channel 29 or Charter Spectrum channel 186. Additionally, the public may comment in one of two ways:

1) Comments and contact information can be emailed to PublicComment@applevalley.org by noon, to be included in the record;

2) A request to speak can be emailed to the same email address as above and at the time of the requested agenda item, the Town Clerk will place a phone call to the commenter and allow them to speak to the Council via speaker phone during the live meeting for up to three minutes.

Local information on the coronavirus pandemic will be updated on the Town’s Facebook page and special webage at av.town/coronavirus. Please email questions to info@applevalley.org.

(Town of Apple Valley news release)