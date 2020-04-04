Did you feel it? Town of Anza rocked by several small quakes Friday

ANZA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the desert town of Anza at 6:53 pm on Friday.

According to the USGS, at least seven other small quakes have followed with the strongest being a 3.6 magnitude.

Anza, CA is located in southern Riverside County and is 3,921 feet above sea level.

Residents in the town of Apple Valley have reported feeling the trembling.

Did you feel it? Comment below?

