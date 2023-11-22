Tow Truck Fire Prompts Closure of 15 Freeway Near Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The 15 freeway near Apple Valley faced a brief closure on Tuesday evening as a tow truck carrying compromised propane tanks caught fire, leading to the temporary closure of all lanes at Dale Evans Parkway.

The alarming incident unfolded at approximately 5:31 p.m. on November 21, 2023, on the northbound side of the Interstate 15, just north of the offramp of the Dale Evans Parkway freeway exit.

Eyewitnesses were startled as they witnessed a male individual frantically sprinting down the right-hand shoulder of the freeway, trying to flee the colossal flames that engulfed the tow truck.

In the interest of public safety, officials promptly closed all lanes at 5:45 p.m. to allow firefighters to combat the blaze. Concerns were raised as reports indicated the presence of compromised propane tanks on board the burning tow truck. Adding to the danger, the vehicle found itself parked beneath high voltage lines during the incident.

Thanks to the swift response and determined efforts of the fire department, the raging flames were finally extinguished, and by 6:24 p.m. the authorities declared all southbound lanes open and the #1 and #2 lane of the northbound open.

At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of any serious injuries resulting from the incident.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

