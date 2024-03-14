Tonyan Coffee Roasters Announces Closure After 13 Years, Bids Regulars Goodbye

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Tonyan Coffee Roasters is set to close its doors after 13 years of brewing and serving the community.

Founded on the principles of organic and handcrafted quality, Tonyan Coffee Roasters built a loyal following with their diverse range of beverages, freshly baked pastries, and their signature Nitro Ice Cream. The business that first launched in Apple Valley expanded its reach to Victorville, growing into a cornerstone for the local caffeine scene.

The news of the closure broke through a heartfelt message on the company’s Facebook page, expressing gratitude for the patronage and support received over more than a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our business after 13 years of dedicated service to our community. It is time to bid farewell,” the company said on its Facebook page.

The coffee shop invites its customers to place their last orders and stock up on their favorite items before the shutters are drawn for good.

This announcement has come as the community has already witnessed a series of business shutdowns across the Victor Valley this year alone, including the closures of Marco’s Pizza in Hesperia and a range of businesses from Crumbl Cookies to a CVS Pharmacy in Victorville.

Emotions ran high among patrons as comments flooded the coffee house’s social media. Loyal customers shared their sorrow and appreciation online, reflecting on the establishment’s impact on their daily routines and community gatherings.

Yadira Pulido-Macias wrote, “No!!! This is so sad. No one makes pumpkin spice better than Tonyan Coffee Roasters!!”

After years of service, the company has decided to shut down its business on March 30, 2024. This marks its final day of operation. Previously, the original location in Apple Valley operations in April 2023.





(Scroll Down To Comment)