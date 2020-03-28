‘To go meals’ available through Elderly Nutrition Program for seniors

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. — The Elderly Nutrition Program assists older individuals in San Bernardino County to live independently, by promoting better health through improved nutrition and reduced isolation through programs, which are coordinated with nutrition-related supportive services.

Qualifying individuals include:

Any older individual – age 60 or older or the spouse of any older individual.

A person with a disability, under age 60, who resides in housing facilities occupied primarily by older individuals at which congregate nutrition services are provided.

A disabled individual who resides at home with and accompanies an older individual who participates in the program.

For information on meals to go, call you local senior center below.

Barstow Senior Center (760) 256-9111

Adelanto Senior Center CLOSED

Percy Bakker Senior Center (760) 256-9111

Victorville Senior Center (760) 256-9111

Lucerne Valley Senior Center (760) 248-2248

Bonnie Baker Senior Center (Big River) (760) 665-2667

Needles Senior Center (760) 665-2667

