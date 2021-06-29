Thunderstorms, thunder clouds, and rain are in the forecast today

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thunderstorms, thunder clouds, and rain are in the forecast this Tuesday afternoon for the mountains and deserts, especially for the Mojave Desert.

According to the National Weather Service, these storms could bring heavy winds and frequent lightning. There’s a small chance of precipitation and winds that could gust as high as 25mph. The best chance for widespread Thunderstorm activity is going to be on Wednesday.

“The main concerns with this thunderstorm activity is going to be the risk for some dry lightning strikes. There will also be the potential for some breezy winds potentially approaching severe wind criteria that could lead to some blowing dust in the deserts,” stated NWS Meteorologist Elizabeth Shank.

The NWS suggests enjoying the relief as the weekend and next week will see yet another warmup for the deserts.

SAFETY TIPS:

When thunder roars go indoors, you don’t want to be caught outside during a thunderstorm.

Never drive-thru any flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

