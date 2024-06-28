 
Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Amargosa Road Claims the Life of a Victorville Woman

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 28, 2024 | 2:16 pmLast Updated: June 28, 2024 | 2:26 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash as Elizabeth Faamaligi, 55, a resident of Victorville.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 1:16 PM, deputies from the Victorville Station, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a reported crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Eucalyptus Street in Victorville.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the crash involved a white BMW 328d, a gray Kia Sorento, and a silver Toyota Camry.

The female driver of the Kia was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries, an update on her condition was not available. The male driver of the Toyota declined medical transportation at the scene.

A Reach helicopter landed on Amargosa Road to airlift Faamaligi to a trauma center, however, due to the severity of her injuries she was removed from the aircraft and transported by ground ambulance.

Unfortunately, despite lifesaving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The Victorville Major Accident Investigation Team arrived on the scene and has taken over the investigation.

Due to the severity of the accident, Amargosa Road between Gabriel Road and Desert Escape was closed for several hours.

Authorities did not provide a cause of the accident and are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Deputy R. Castillo or Deputy R. Anslem at the Victorville Police Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

Elizabeth Faamaligi (Elizabeth Faamaligi )
(Elizabeth Faamaligi — Facebook)

