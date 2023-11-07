Three-Vehicle Crash on Escondido Avenue in Hesperia Results in Minor Injuries

Hesperia, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Escondido Avenue and Muscatel Street in Hesperia led to one person being transported to a local hospital.

The collision took place at approximately 6 p.m., Monday, November 6, 2023. All three vehicles involved were traveling southbound on Escondido Avenue when, for reasons still unknown, they collided.

Upon receiving the call, San Bernardino County Firefighters promptly responded to the accident site. Upon arrival, they discovered two individuals who complained of pain as a result of the crash. However, after a thorough evaluation, only one person required transportation to a hospital for further treatment.

As a consequence of the collision, at least one southbound lane of Escondido Avenue became temporarily impassable, impacting traffic flow in the area.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating to determine the exact cause of this three-vehicle crash.

