 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 27, 2024 | 3:50 pmLast Updated: June 27, 2024 | 3:51 pm
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A section of Amargosa Road in Victorville was temporarily closed after a three-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:19 pm on June 27, 2024, in front of the Desert View Memorial, north of Eucalyptus Street. The vehicles involved were a white BMW sedan, a silver Toyota Camry, and a gray Kia SUV.

The driver of the Camry reported that he was traveling northbound on Amargosa Road behind the Kia SUV when the BMW suddenly entered their lane, leading to the collision. He mentioned that everything happened quickly, and he did not see where the BMW came from.

Another witness suggested that the BMW had exited from the memorial park, possibly mistaking the roadway as having a turning lane, before quickly attempting to veer back into the correct lane.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department and firefighters from Victorville City Fire responded to the scene.

The female driver of the Kia SUV sustained critical injuries and was assisted by firefighters before being transported via ground ambulance.

More Local News

The woman driving the BMW also sustained critical injuries. A helicopter was initially requested to transport her, but she was eventually taken by ground ambulance as well. Her condition was not available at the time of this report.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions between Eucalyptus Street and the Desert View Memorial Park. By 3:15 pm, tow trucks arrived to remove the vehicles, and the road was soon reopened.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured
Three-Vehicle Collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville Leaves Two Critically Injured

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 27, 2024 | 3:50 pmLast Updated: June 27, 2024 | 3:51 pm

More Local News

Victorville Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Gang Member; Marijuana Odor Leads to Firearm Charges

June 26, 2024
Detectives Continue Investigation into Late Night Shooting Outside a Local Gas Station/Convenience Store

Two People Wounded Following a Shooting Outside an Arco Gas Station in Adelanto

June 26, 2024

Inmate Mitchell Bolder Found Unresponsive at USP Victorville

June 25, 2024

DMV Now Offering No-Fail eLearning Driver’s License Renewal Course in Spanish

June 25, 2024
Back to top button