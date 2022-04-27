Three tractor-trailers involved in crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three semis traveling on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville were involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on April 27, 2022, at about 12:54 pm, near the Bear Valley Road overpass.

A red colored tractor-trailer sustained extensive front end damage and was stalled in the no. 3 lane. The other two semis pulled to the right shoulder underneath the overpass.

Northbound traffic was backed up for several miles as a result of the incident.

No injuries were reported and CHP Victorville station is handling the investigation.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.