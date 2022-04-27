All News
Three tractor-trailers involved in crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three semis traveling on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville were involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on April 27, 2022, at about 12:54 pm, near the Bear Valley Road overpass.
A red colored tractor-trailer sustained extensive front end damage and was stalled in the no. 3 lane. The other two semis pulled to the right shoulder underneath the overpass.
Northbound traffic was backed up for several miles as a result of the incident.
No injuries were reported and CHP Victorville station is handling the investigation.
