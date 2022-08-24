All News
Three semis involved in crash on the NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving three semis has prompted a Sig Alert for the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.
The crash was reported at 12:33 pm, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, north of Highway 138.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and confirmed three big rigs were involved including a UPS truck with major damage. They also reported only minor injuries.
The trailer of the UPS semi remained on its wheels but the cab separated from the truck. A Good Samaritan pulled over and climbed on top of the cab to check on the driver before first responders arrived.
California Highway Patrol officers reported that the no. 1, 2, 3, and 4 lanes would be closed. Traffic on the freeway will have to use the #5 lane and the right shoulder until the accident is cleared up.
According to the CHP incident logs, a silver Toyota 4 runner was crashed into by a semi and the reporting party stopped approximately 1 mile ahead of the accident.
At 12:52 pm, a Sig Alert was issued and expected to last at least two hours. Heavy duty tow trucks have already been requested to the scene. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
