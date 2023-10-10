Three men released from custody after a shooting investigation at a home in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested three 27-year-old men after they responded to a shooting at a home in Hesperia.

Deputies received a call about gunshots being fired at a residence in Hesperia at around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023.

After investigating the scene, authorities learned that the suspect vehicle involved in this incident was also linked to another crime that occurred just hours earlier. Shortly thereafter, deputies located the suspect-vehicle in the nearby area and conducted a traffic stop.

The three occupants were identified as Steven Sepulveda, 27, a resident of Victorville, Oscar Galvez, 27, a resident of Texas, and Mathew Aguilera 27, a resident of Victorville. Inside of the vehicle were numerous firearms and other evidence related to this incident.

Hesperia detectives responded and assisted with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sepulveda, Galvez and Aguilera were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC246, Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling, PC246.3, Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, and PC182, Conspiracy.

Sepulveda, Galvez, and Aguilera posted bail and were released from custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

