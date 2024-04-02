Three Juveniles Arrested Following Break-In at Maple Elementary School in Hespera

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Unified School District officials have announced that three juveniles were arrested in connection with a break-in that took place at Maple Elementary School.

The incident, which occurred on March 25, 2024, happened when the school was closed for spring break.

According to the report from the school district, the suspects entered the school campus during the afternoon hours between 2 and 3 pm, and caused significant damage. However, no students or staff members were present at the time.

(Photo courtesy of Hesperia Unified School District)

The Hesperia School Police Department immediately began investigating the incident and identified the suspects involved.

All three juveniles were arrested and cite released for 459 PC (Commercial Burglary) and 594(b)(1) PC, Felony Vandalism by law enforcement.

School district officials thanked the local community for coming together to help bring accountability to those responsible for this senseless act.

They also extended their gratitude to all law enforcement involved, especially the Hesperia School Police, who work tirelessly to help keep schools, students, and staff safe.

(Photo courtesy of Hesperia Unified School District)





