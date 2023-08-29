Three juveniles arrested after gang-related shooting outside of M&A Gas Mart in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of three juveniles were arrested after a gang-related shooting investigation in Victorville, officials said.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Victorville Station deputies responded to a shooting in front of the M&A Gas Mart in the 16500 block of Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said multiple reporting parties claimed a group of male juveniles argued in front of the business.

“During the argument, the subjects began shooting and all of the subjects fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. During the investigation, deputies determined the argument was gang related,” stated sheriff’s officials. “The subjects involved both produced firearms, began shooting at each other and fled the location.”

Deputies later located one of the male juveniles at a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, deputies identified the 16-year-old juvenile suspect and executed a search warrant at his residence in Victorville. “During the search warrant, deputies recovered firearms, suspected narcotics, and gang paraphernalia,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrested both male juvenile suspects that shot at each other for attempted murder, one of which was the 14-year-old victim who was shot. A third 15-year-old male juvenile from Victorville was arrested for conspiracy. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Victorville Station.



