Three injured in Saturday night crash on Palmdale Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in Victorville.

Emergency services were notified at 7:46 p.m. on April 13, 2024, of a rollover crash with injuries on Palmdale Road, just east of Amethyst Road.

The four-door Cadillac sedan was traveling westbound on Palmdale Road when for unknown reasons, it overturned and crashed into a fence of the Symmetry Physical Therapy building.

The Victorville Fire Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies, and AMR ambulance services immediately responded and located an overturned vehicle with two subjects who were partially ejected, and another person still inside.

Two helicopters were called for two of the victims, however, both were unable to fly due to weather.

All three were taken by ambulance to various hospitals, with two in serious condition.

As a result of the crash, westbound traffic on Palmdale Road was shut down at El Evado Road with eastbound remaining open.

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation.





