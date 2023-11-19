Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Mariposa Road

HESPERIA, Calif. – (VVNG.com) – Three individuals were injured in a crash that took place on Mariposa Road in Hesperia. The accident occurred near Eucalyptus Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Sunday November 19, 2023.

Upon receiving reports of the collision, emergency responders from the San Bernardino County Fire and the Hesperia Police Department hurried to the scene. They discovered an overturned pickup truck in a nearby field.

Crash on Mariposa Road at least two people to the hospital. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

First responders immediately rendered aid to the three injured individuals involved in the crash. While two of them were swiftly transported to the hospital via ground ambulance, their injuries were confirmed as non-life threatening. The third person’s condition is currently unknown.

Multiple Crashes Have Occurred Along Mariposa Road Near the Curve

Several crashes have occurred along the curve on Mariposa Road.

A series of unfortunate crashes have plagued the notorious curve on Mariposa Road, creating chaos and concern among commuters. Despite road signs warning of the sharp bend, and rumble strips, drivers seem caught off guard, which has led to multiple collisions.

This section of Mariposa Road has become notorious for rollover accidents caused by its curved design. As a tribute to the lives lost in past incidents, numerous memorial crosses can be observed in the area.

The Sheriff’s department has launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash, although no further details have been released at this time.

In the meantime, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when navigating this perilous section of Mariposa Road. The importance of adhering to posted speed limits, remaining alert, and heeding the existing warnings cannot be stressed enough.

Family members stood by as their beloved one was carried into an ambulance after the crash.

