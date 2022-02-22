Three injured in crash on Main Street and Tamarisk Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people injured in a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Hesperia were transported to local hospitals.

It happened at 12:08 pm, on February 22, 2022, and involved a white 2007 Chevy Silverado and a silver 4-door Cadillac.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported light extrication would be required to remove the driver of the pickup truck.

County Fire Public Information Officer Jeremy Kern told VVNG the impact caused the driver of the truck to be pushed towards the driver’s side of the vehicle and firefighters had to move a few things around to help get him out.

Kern said two delayed occupants from the sedan and the driver of the truck were all transported to local hospitals.

Westbound lanes of Main Street were temporarily affected as first responders treated the injured and the vehicles were towed away.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

