Three Arrested in Victorville for Child Endangerment and Possession of Marijuana for Sales

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three adults were arrested and two small kids were taken by Child Family Services CFS after drugs were found at the home, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 2:07 p.m., as a result of an investigation conducted by Victor Valley Transit deputy, Kristopher Hillebrand, a search warrant for narcotics-related crimes was served at a residence in the 15500 block of Second Street in Victorville.

During service of the warrant, investigators located suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana, seven marijuana smoking devices, and a large amount of US currency within the residence, in locations easily accessible to the children.

Investigators determined the residence to be unsafe for children due to hazardous living conditions.

The children, ages 9 years old and 10 years old, were turned over to the custody of Child and Family Services.

Sara Molina, 44, Marven Rivera, 20, and Jenaro Diaz, 29, all residents of Victorville, were subsequently booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC 273a(a) Child Endangerment.

Rivera was also booked in for H&S 11360(a) Possession of Marijuana for Sales. A probation violation was issued for Diaz.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Hillebrand, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





