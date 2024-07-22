Three Arrested in Hesperia Burglary, Stolen Goods Recovered

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On July 20, 2024, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a reported burglary at a residence on the 14600 block of Orange Street.

Through investigation, deputies discovered that three individuals had stolen items from the home and loaded them onto a UHaul truck. The suspects’ actions were quickly traced, and law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle.

“During the investigation, deputies located a UHaul truck driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta. “Deputies also learned a UHaul truck was seen at a residence on the 9500 block of Maple Avenue, about 20 minutes earlier, where the suspects were unloading the truck.”

A search warrant was subsequently served at the Maple Avenue address, leading to the discovery of multiple items stolen from the Orange Street home.

The suspects, identified as Christie Rocha, 40, Patrick Warren Kardos, 21, and Seth Lewis Fryer, 45, were arrested on various charges:

Christie Rocha was arrested for PC459 Burglary, PC496(A) Receiving Known Stolen Property, and PC30305(A)(1) Prohibited from Owning Ammo. Rocha also faced charges for violation of her Post Release Community Supervision and is being held without bail. Her court hearing is scheduled for July 23, 2024.

Patrick Warren Kardos was arrested for PC459 Burglary and PC496(A) Receiving Known Stolen Property. His bail has been set at $60,000, with a court date scheduled for July 23, 2024.

Seth Lewis Fryer was arrested for PC3455 Violation of Post Release Community Supervision and is being held without bail. He is slated for a court appearance on July 24, 2024.

The investigation remains active, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.





