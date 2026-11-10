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Three Arrested After Deputies Find Loaded Gun, Suspected Meth In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:27 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:27 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
Three Arrested After Deputies Find Loaded Gun, Suspected Meth In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three Apple Valley men were arrested Thursday morning after deputies found a loaded firearm, ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine during a probation check.

At about 10:39 a.m. on November 5, 2026, Apple Valley Station deputies assisted San Bernardino County Probation with a check at a home in the 21000 block of Ottawa Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the Apple Valley Multiple Enforcement Team contacted several people inside the home. During a search of the residence and vehicles, deputies with that team and the Gang Enforcement Team found several baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a scale, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Andrew Bojorquez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Steven Venzor, 46, was arrested on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles.

Manuel Solis, 45, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of ammunition and a probation hold.

All three men were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number or using the online tip portal.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:27 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:27 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
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