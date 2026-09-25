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Three Arrested After $32,000 in Property Stolen From Victorville Construction Site

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:54 pm | Sep. 24, 2026 Updated 8:55 pm | Sep. 24, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested after authorities said they stole approximately $32,000 worth of property from a construction site in Victorville and loaded the items onto a flatbed trailer.

The incident was reported at about 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in the 15000 block of Lindero Street.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area after receiving a report of several people near a construction site.

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Authorities said three people were seen loading items from the construction site onto a flatbed trailer attached to a Chevrolet truck.

The group then left the construction site and traveled to the 15000 block of Manzanita Street, where all three allegedly fled from the vehicle.

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With assistance from the Sheriff’s Aviation Division, deputies located and took all three suspects into custody.

The suspects were identified as Porzhae Stanberry, 29, of Victorville; Max Moreno, 43, of Hesperia; and Manuel Moreno, 51, of Hesperia.

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Deputies recovered property with an estimated total value of approximately $32,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Stanberry and Max Moreno were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of grand theft.

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Manuel Moreno was also booked on suspicion of grand theft and several outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip by calling or texting “REPORT” to 844-909-3006.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:54 pm | Sep. 24, 2026 Updated 8:55 pm | Sep. 24, 2026
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