Three Arrested After $32,000 in Property Stolen From Victorville Construction Site
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested after authorities said they stole approximately $32,000 worth of property from a construction site in Victorville and loaded the items onto a flatbed trailer.
The incident was reported at about 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in the 15000 block of Lindero Street.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area after receiving a report of several people near a construction site.
Authorities said three people were seen loading items from the construction site onto a flatbed trailer attached to a Chevrolet truck.
The group then left the construction site and traveled to the 15000 block of Manzanita Street, where all three allegedly fled from the vehicle.
With assistance from the Sheriff’s Aviation Division, deputies located and took all three suspects into custody.
The suspects were identified as Porzhae Stanberry, 29, of Victorville; Max Moreno, 43, of Hesperia; and Manuel Moreno, 51, of Hesperia.
Deputies recovered property with an estimated total value of approximately $32,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Stanberry and Max Moreno were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of grand theft.
Manuel Moreno was also booked on suspicion of grand theft and several outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip by calling or texting “REPORT” to 844-909-3006.
Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!