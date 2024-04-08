 
Three Airlifted After Collision Between Pickup and Semi-Truck in Apple Valley

April 8, 2024 | 1:12 pm
three people injured in a crash involving a ford f150 and a semi in apple valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were seriously injured following a traffic collision late Monday morning in the town of Apple Valley.

The accident involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer was reported at 11:17 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the intersection of Stoddard Wells Road and Outer Highway 15.

Crews arrived on the scene and located a Volvo semi with front-end damage on the driver’s side and a gray Ford F-150 on the dirt shoulder of the NB I-15 Stoddard Wells Road/Bell Mountain off-ramp.

three people injured in a crash involving a ford f150 and a semi in apple valley

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Department reported that there were a total of three patients, and extrication would be required for at least one person.

Helicopters from California Highway Patrol, REACH, and Mercy Air assisted in the airlifts. All three patients were transported by ground ambulances to the Apple Valley airport and were airlifted to out-of-area trauma centers.

A Fire Captain with the AVFD at the scene remained tight-lipped about how they assisted with the response.

The traffic accident investigation is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

three people injured in a crash involving a ford f150 and a semi in apple valley

